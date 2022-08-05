Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship on Friday, and John Huh is the two-shot leader following a blistering 61 to open the proceedings in Round 1. And for players on the bubble for reaching the Top 125 in the FedEx Cup on the PGA TOUR next season, failing to make the cut might mean losing their Tour Card for the 2022-23 season.

The first trios tee off Friday at 6:50 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET. It should be about 2:30 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Wyndham Championship as of now?

After the first 18 holes, 78 players are at -1 or better, with exactly 21 players turning in cards on that number after Thursday.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Sepp Straka’s +8 Thursday means he can start focusing on next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis to open the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Danny Willet is 138 in Cup points, and thus is off to the Korn Ferry Playoffs unless he can recover from his +5 Thursday.

Cameron Champ and Rickie Fowler also need to improve on their +1 rounds from Thursday, or else they’re heading to the last-chance tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour for players ranked from 126-200 after this week as well.