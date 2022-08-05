 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike Evans leaves training camp practice due to leg injury

We break down the news that the Buccaneers WR was forced to leave camp on Friday due to a leg injury and how it might impact fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Mike Evans #13 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the 2022 Buccaneers minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 08, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was forced to leave training camp on Friday due to a leg injury, per Rick Stroud.

As Stroud points out, Evans usually goes through some hamstring issues as he gets ramped up in the summer, but he has also been one of the most consistent receivers in the league. Evans has hit 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons and hopes to keep that streak going this season.

The Buccaneers also had Chris Godwin return to practice for the first time since his ACL injury. It’s still too early to say he’ll be back for Week 1, but it is looking better for a an early season return. They will need him with Rob Gronkowski retiring, but they do hope that veteran Julio Jones can pick up some of the slack as he hopes to make it back to the Super Bowl before he retires.

More From DraftKings Nation