Mike Evans leaves training camp practice due to leg injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was forced to leave training camp on Friday due to a leg injury, per Rick Stroud.

Mike Evans left practice with an apparent leg injury. Will update. Could be his annual hamstring issue. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 5, 2022

As Stroud points out, Evans usually goes through some hamstring issues as he gets ramped up in the summer, but he has also been one of the most consistent receivers in the league. Evans has hit 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons and hopes to keep that streak going this season.

The Buccaneers also had Chris Godwin return to practice for the first time since his ACL injury. It’s still too early to say he’ll be back for Week 1, but it is looking better for a an early season return. They will need him with Rob Gronkowski retiring, but they do hope that veteran Julio Jones can pick up some of the slack as he hopes to make it back to the Super Bowl before he retires.