How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for August 5 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

We’re six days removed from SummerSlam in Nashville last Saturday and we’re still dealing with the fallout from that major show. After a very well received episode of Raw this past Monday, we’ll see what new head of creative Triple H has in store for Smackdown tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, August 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully vanquished Brock Lesnar in their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. The champ doesn’t have much time to relax as in 29 days, he’ll meet Drew McIntyre for the belts at Clash at the Castle in Wales. McIntyre toppled Sheamus in a “Donnybrook” match last week to become the No. 1 contender and cut a promo during SummerSlam to promote the match. While Reigns isn’t advertised for the show tonight, we’ll most certainly hear from McIntyre.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan successfully defended her title against Ronda Rousey on Saturday but in a bit of controversial fashion. While in a submission, the champ managed to get the challenger’s shoulders pinned to the mat for the three-count but tapped out while the pin was happening. The referee missed this and awarded the bout to Morgan, prompting Rousey to go into a rage and attack both the referee and Morgan after the bout. As a result, Rousey has been suspended indefinitely, leaving at the question of who will challenge the champ before the inevitable rematch.

Also on the show, after destroying the New Day last week, we’ll see if the Viking Raiders will be next in line for a shot at the Usos for the tag team championships. It’ll also be interesting to see how Intercontinental Champion Gunther gets presented with new leadership in charge.