How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on August 5

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a special live episode of Rampage coming from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Three matches have been announced for tonight’s show, including multiple champions in action.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, August 5

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action tonight as he’ll go one-on-one with Mance Warner in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match. Mox is set to defend his title against Chris Jericho at the special “Quake by the Lake” episode of Dynamite in Minneapolis next Wednesday so this will be a nice warmup.

Also on the show, AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland will take on Tony Nese/Josh Woods in a Friday Night Street Fight. Woods attacked Lee backstage last week and the champs will get a chance at revenge. We’ll also get former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne making her AEW debut on tonight’s Rampage,