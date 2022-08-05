How did Raiders rookie RB Zamir White perform in the Hall of Fame Game?

The Raiders new coaching regime, led by head coach Josh McDaniels, doesn’t appear to be sold on Josh Jacobs as the no-doubt starting back. Jacobs was the only starter who played in this first preseason game, making it appear that the team is not completely sold on him just yet. Jacobs looked good, but so did rookie Zamir White, who could be working his way into touches this season.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Raiders rookie RB Zamir White in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Jaguars and how he performed during his reps.

Zamir White’s Hall of Fame game stat line

11 carries, 52 rushing yards | 4 targets, 3 receptions, 19 receiving yards

How did Zamir White perform in preseason Week 1?

White looked good in his first action as a Raider. He played with strength and good vision. He did play most of the third quarter, but was in the mix right after Jacobs left the game. White kept his legs churning on more than one occasion, picking up extra yards and even did some damage in the receiving game, which isn’t his strong suit. As long as he continues to hit holes quickly and pick up extra yards, McDaniels is going to get him some playing time this season.