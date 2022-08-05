Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, August 5

Fourteen MLB games are scheduled to be played on Friday, Aug. 6 with plenty of money-making opportunities available. The action will get started at 2:20 p.m. ET when the Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins, and rest of the slate will take place at night.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, August 5

Blue Jays Moneyline (-125)

The Toronto Blue Jays won four of their last five contests including a 9-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of this series on Thursday night. The Blue Jays have strong power hitters in their lineup with the best batting average (.265) in the league. Toronto will face starter Tyler Mahle (4.40 ERA), who will make his first start with the Twins after being traded from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Milwaukee Brewers will bring a four-game losing streak into a three-game home series with the Cincinnati Reds that gets started on Friday night. The Brewers offense should find success against Robert Dugger, who will make his 26th appearance and 12th start of his career and is on his fourth team in four MLB seasons. Through a limited sample size, he has a 6.97 career ERA, and the Brewers have the sixth-best offense in baseball with 4.7 runs per game.

Yankees-Cardinals Over 8.5 runs (-105)

The New York Yankees have the best offense in baseball in runs per game (5.4), and the St. Louis Cardinals rank sixth in that category (4.7). The Yankees may have to do more of the lifting in this spot against Dakota Hudson, who has a 4.10 ERA, but the Cardinals lineup is good enough to have success against quality pitchers like Nestor Cortes, who will bring a 2.53 ERA into this start.

Kyle Gibson Under 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Philadelphia Phillies starter is not a high-strikeout thrower with a 7.0 K/9 and had a combined four K’s over his last two starts over 10.1 innings of work. Gibson will face a Washington Nationals lineup that strikes out 7.2 times per game, the fewest mark in the MLB.

