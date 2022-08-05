MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, August 5

All but two teams are scheduled two take the field on Friday, Aug. 5 with 13 games featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. The top series to track over the weekend is the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets, who are one game into a five-game set as the two top teams in the National League East.

Below is a look at the top DFS pitchers and hitters of the night along with a couple of value plays to consider prior to submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Dylan Cease, CWS vs. TEX ($10,400) — The Chicago White Sox pitcher has been as good as it gets over the last couple of months heading into this matchup with the Texas Rangers. He allowed four earned runs since May 29 over the span of 12 starts and 70 innings of work and is an elite strikeout thrower with a 12.4 K/9.

Nestor Cortes, NYY vs. STL ($10,100) — The New York Yankees pitcher allowed just three runs over his last three starts in a span of 18 innings. He has a 9-3 record with a 2.53 ERA and will get a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals offense on Friday night.

Top Hitters

Paul Goldschmidt, STL vs. NYY ($6,100) — The Cardinals slugger remains the betting favorite to win the National League MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into what should be a fascinating matchup against Nestor. Goldschmidt has a .332 batting average with 26 home runs and 82 RBI.

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. SEA ($6,000) — The Los Angeles Angels star put together a fantastic performance on Thursday when he recorded three hits including two solo home runs against the Oakland Athletics. He will face Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray (4.11 ERA) and will enter with 24 home runs and 64 RBI.

Value Pitcher

Patrick Sandoval, LAA vs. SEA ($7,000) — The Angels starter will make his 18th start of 2022 and has a 3.61 ERA going into Friday night. Sandoval should be in for a productive outing against a Mariners offense that ranks No. 23 in runs per game (4.1), and he is a strong strikeout thrower with a 9.7 K/9 this season.

Value Hitter

Christian Yelich, MIL vs. CIN ($4,800) — The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder continues to increase in price, but he remains undervalued especially in what should be a solid matchup against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. The Reds will start Robert Dugger, who has been on four MLB teams in four MLB seasons and has a 6.97 ERA through 26 career appearances. Yelich reached base multiple times in seven consecutive games until Thursday when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and was ejected. Look for him to get back on track.