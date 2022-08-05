Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, August 5

14 games are on tap for Friday’s MLB slate and that means there are plenty of player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that can win you big money. We’ll go over a few of our favorites for today.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, August 5

Steven Kwan, over 1.5 hits (+175)

Kwan has been lighting it up for the past month and has a league-best 18-game hitting streak heading into tonight’s home matchup against the Astros. The rookie has consistently gotten on base and has been a key part of the Guardians creeping to within a game of the AL Central lead. Even against a tough starting pitcher like Framber Valdez, we’ll predict that he’ll get at least two base knocks this evening.

Aaron Judge, over 0.5 home runs (+220)

The Yankees will begin their weekend interleague series at the Cardinals tonight and after two days off, Aaron Judge will step back on the field for the Bronx Bombers. The MLB’s home run leader hasn’t sent one deep since Monday and with the rate that he’s been hammering them, that feels like an eternity. We’ll say get launches No. 44 at Busch Stadium tonight.

Eric Hosmer, under 0.5 hits (+180)

Hosmer went 0-3 with a walk in his debut for the Red Sox last night as the team ultimately fell to the Royals in a 7-3 loss. Tonight, he’ll go up against Royals starter Zack Greinke, whom he’s struggled against with a career batting average of .250. We’ll predict another hitless evening at Kauffman Stadium for the newest Red Sox.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.