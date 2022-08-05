 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga live stream: How to watch featherweight bout online via live stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, August 6 as Conlan battles Marriaga. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

By DKNation Staff

Michael Conlan (L) and Miguel Marriaga (R) pose during the press conference ahead of their featherweight fight at Europa Hotel on August 04, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

ESPN+ will broadcast from across the pond Saturday, as Michael Conlan and Miguel Marriaga are set to take the ring in a featherweight bout from the SEE Arena Belfast in Northern Ireland. The broadcast will get underway at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. locally), with ring walks for the main event expected around 4 p.m. ET depending on the length of the undercard.

Marriaga enters Saturday’s bout with more experience under his belt, five years Conlan’s senior, with a 30-5 record and 26 wins by knockout. He’s lost two of his last three fights — his only bouts since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Conlan’s also in need of a bounceback win, having just lost to Leigh Wood back in March when challenging for the WBA featherweight title. He’s been more active, however, and has taken home a win in three of his last four outings.

Conlan is a heavy favorite to win the bout on DraftKings Sportsbook, entering fight weekend at -1200. Oddsmakers are predicting that Conlan to win by decision or technical decision (-240), installing odds for the fight to go the distance at -275.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga

  • Main event: Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, featherweight
  • Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins, welterweight
  • Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, for WBC International super middleweight title
  • Paddy Donovann vs. Tom Hill, welterweight
  • Ruadhan Farrell vs. Colm Murphy, 8 rounds, for vacant Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) Celtic featherweight title

