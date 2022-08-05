Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga live stream: How to watch featherweight bout online via live stream

ESPN+ will broadcast from across the pond Saturday, as Michael Conlan and Miguel Marriaga are set to take the ring in a featherweight bout from the SEE Arena Belfast in Northern Ireland. The broadcast will get underway at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. locally), with ring walks for the main event expected around 4 p.m. ET depending on the length of the undercard.

Marriaga enters Saturday’s bout with more experience under his belt, five years Conlan’s senior, with a 30-5 record and 26 wins by knockout. He’s lost two of his last three fights — his only bouts since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Conlan’s also in need of a bounceback win, having just lost to Leigh Wood back in March when challenging for the WBA featherweight title. He’s been more active, however, and has taken home a win in three of his last four outings.

Conlan is a heavy favorite to win the bout on DraftKings Sportsbook, entering fight weekend at -1200. Oddsmakers are predicting that Conlan to win by decision or technical decision (-240), installing odds for the fight to go the distance at -275.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga