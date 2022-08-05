How to watch a Corgi racing photo finish on ESPN’s The Ocho

As ESPN’s The Ocho day rolls on, which celebrates the weirdest in sport, we had a classic finish in the 2022 Corgi Races from Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington to open the action on Friday morning. And since you were likely asleep during the broadcast if you live on the east coast, we’re here to recap the action.

If you’re unfamiliar with the annual celebration of The Ocho, inspired by the 2004 classic Dodgeball that actually came to life in reality. that’s a bold strategy Cotton. Here’s a refresher on we’re doing this in the first place. Also remember Gary Cole and Jason Bateman filmed all of this while Bateman was on a lunch break from Arrested Development.

But back to the Corgis.

We had a wild photo finish in the races today, and check out the winner by a muzzle at the end in the No. 8 lane.

Your corgi racing field for the final and the race, a 4 way photo finish pic.twitter.com/nCCUfAXIdM — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 5, 2022

This is everything sports should always be. Long live The Ocho and the true athletes that compete only for the love of their sport.

And treats, because Corgis do love treats. And attempting to herd each other post-race apparently as well.

Congrats to all the Good Doggos at Emerald Downs. High Pawz to you, the best of us.