Full list of players that will lose their PGA TOUR Cards for next season

The Wyndham Championship might not be the most glamorous stop on the PGA TOUR, but for players in the middle of the pack it’s one of the most important events of the year as it’s the last chance to earn FedEx Cup points to stay a TOUR member.

Players that finish in the Top 125 in the FedEx Cup points race will maintain their fully exempt status for the 2022-23 season. Those players will also go to Memphis next week for the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

But for those that fall short and are No. 126-200 on the FedEx list, they will head to the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs in two weeks. At those stops, they’ll combine with the Top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour in a three-week battle with 25 tour cards available. Those cards won’t be fully exempt, and how high you finish will determine how many events you’ll be eligible to enter next season.

There are other ways to be exempt, and that rather long list is here. Stewart Cink enters the weekend as No. 125 on the FedEx Cup list, but even if he were to not stay in the Top 125, his status as one of the Top 25 leading money winners in PGA TOUR history (18th all-time, $42,735,681) means he can use a one-time exemption as a member of that list to play next season. This also applies to players in the Top 50, and can re-apply to players if they’ve already used their Top 25 exemption.

The best exemptions go to winners of a major or The Players Championship in the last five years. Then regular PGA TOUR winners in the last two seasons as well as the current one, and then it starts to get a bit wonky. You want to be as high as you can on the priority list, and the difference between being in the Top 125 and not is massive.

Here is the list of players ranked from 126-200 on the FedEx Cup points list, and how their results at the Wyndham Championship will affect their standing. The Top 65 and ties will make the cut, with the projected cut being at -1 as of now.