Full list of players that will lose their PGA TOUR Cards for next season

We go over which golfers lost their PGA TOUR card after failing to make the cut at Wyndham Championship, landing outside the top 125 for the FedEx Cup standings.

By Collin Sherwin
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 29, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Wyndham Championship might not be the most glamorous stop on the PGA TOUR, but for players in the middle of the pack it’s one of the most important events of the year as it’s the last chance to earn FedEx Cup points to stay a TOUR member.

Players that finish in the Top 125 in the FedEx Cup points race will maintain their fully exempt status for the 2022-23 season. Those players will also go to Memphis next week for the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

But for those that fall short and are No. 126-200 on the FedEx list, they will head to the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs in two weeks. At those stops, they’ll combine with the Top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour in a three-week battle with 25 tour cards available. Those cards won’t be fully exempt, and how high you finish will determine how many events you’ll be eligible to enter next season.

There are other ways to be exempt, and that rather long list is here. Stewart Cink enters the weekend as No. 125 on the FedEx Cup list, but even if he were to not stay in the Top 125, his status as one of the Top 25 leading money winners in PGA TOUR history (18th all-time, $42,735,681) means he can use a one-time exemption as a member of that list to play next season. This also applies to players in the Top 50, and can re-apply to players if they’ve already used their Top 25 exemption.

The best exemptions go to winners of a major or The Players Championship in the last five years. Then regular PGA TOUR winners in the last two seasons as well as the current one, and then it starts to get a bit wonky. You want to be as high as you can on the priority list, and the difference between being in the Top 125 and not is massive.

Here is the list of players ranked from 126-200 on the FedEx Cup points list, and how their results at the Wyndham Championship will affect their standing. The Top 65 and ties will make the cut, with the projected cut being at -1 as of now.

FedEx Cup Playoffs - PGA TOUR Exemption Status at Wyndham Championship

Player FedEx Cup Place Points Made Cut? On course?
Player FedEx Cup Place Points Made Cut? On course?
Charles Howell III 110 400 LIV Tour
Greyson Sigg 111 397 On Course
Ryan Palmer 112 391 Not playing
James Hahn 113 391 -1 Y
Nick Watney 114 387 +5 Y
Jason Day 115 385 E Y
Doug Ghim 116 385 E Y
Scott Piercy 117 384 -1 Y
Callum Tarren 118 378 -3 Y
Robert Streb 119 370 -2 Finished
John Huh 120 367 -9 Y
Ryan Brehm 121 359 -4 Y
Tyler Duncan 122 355 E Y
Matthias Schwab 123 353 +4 Y
Patton Kizzire 124 351 +1 Y
Stewart Cink 125 350 -2 Y
Webb Simpson 126 346 +1 Y
Pat Perez 127 345 LIV Tour
Lucas Glover 128 343 -4 Finished
Kevin Tway 129 335 -4 Finished
Nick Taylor 130 332 -2 Finished
Chesson Hadley 131 329 -1 Y
Kramer Hickok 132 325 -4 Y
Rickie Fowler 133 324 E Finished
Matt Wallace 134 316 E Y
Austin Smotherman 135 315 -5 Y
Paul Casey 136 310 LIV Tour
Max McGreevy 137 304 -3 Y
Danny Willett 138 304 +5 Finished
Justin Lower 139 296 E Y
Nick Hardy 140 288 +1 Y
Cameron Champ 141 288 +1 Y
Kelly Kraft 142 283 -1 Finished
Michael Gligic 143 279 -2 Y
Francesco Molinari 144 272 Not Playing
Erik van Rooyen 145 269 Not Playing
Martin Trainer 146 267 -3 Y
Doc Redman 147 266 -1 Y
Brian Stuard 148 258 -5 Y
Harry Higgs 149 257 -2 Y
Hank Lebioda 150 241 -1 Y
Rory Sabbatini 151 240 -2 Y
Andrew Novak 152 233 E Y
Zach Johnson 153 230 -3 Y
Garrick Higgo 154 229 +3 Y
Brice Garnett 155 228 -3 Y
Henrik Norlander 156 226 -1 Y
Jonathan Byrd 157 220 -1 Y
Austin Cook 158 213 +2 Finished
Charley Hoffman 159 204 E Y
Bubba Watson 160 199 LIV Tour
Ben Martin 161 197 +1 Y
Bill Haas 162 194 +2 Finished
Andrew Landry 163 191 +4
Ryan Armour 164 186 Not Playing
Satoshi Kodaira 165 182 -6 Finished
Ian Poulter 166 179 LIV Tour
Dylan Wu 167 175 +4 Y
Chase Seiffert 168 173 +3 Y
Paul Barjon 169 168 +4 Y
Cameron Percy 170 165 -5 Y
Luke Donald 171 164 E Y
Sung Kang 172 163 -1 Y
Joseph Bramlett 173 159 -1 Y
Scott Gutschewski 174 158 +5 Y
Seth Reeves 175 152 +1 Y

