Everton vs. Chelsea: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

The 2022-23 English Premier League season is officially underway as Chelsea will be taking on Everton to kick off the new campaign for both sides. The match gets started at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 6 as Toffees coach Frank Lampard will welcome his former club to Goodison Park.

Peacock will be providing a livestream for the majority of EPL matches again this season, but Everton v. Chelsea will be one of the exceptions. For this match, you can catch all the action live on the USA Network in the United States, with streaming options on fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV with a subscription.

Everton v. Chelsea

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA, Universo

Live stream: fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Everton: +475

Draw: +295

Chelsea: -160

Moneyline pick: Chelsea -160

It’s no surprise that the Blues are the favorites heading into this match, as they’re still the superior side despite all the turmoil and disarray they’ve been in since last season. Even with the Roman Abramovich saga and sanctions being placed on them, they still managed to hang on for a third-place finish in EPL play and made a nice run to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. They also made it to the the EFL Cup and FA Cup finals last season, though they lost to Liverpool in a penalty shootout in both competitions.

Everton is coming off an abysmal season that saw them narrowly escape relegation, finishing 16th but just four points out of the relegation zone. They lost Richarlison in the summer transfer window, who made the move to Tottenham, but stayed relatively quiet on acquisitions as they signed defender James Tarkowski and winger Dwight McNeil from EFL Championship side Burnley.

Chelsea will be anxious to officially debut newly-signed Raheem Sterling, who scored 13 goals and five assists for Manchester City last year. He comes into an attack that will be missing the presence of Romelu Lukaku, who spent one season with the Blues before being sent back to Inter Milan on loan ahead of the new season. Chelsea is also without the services of defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen who left on free transfers, but they brought in center back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli to help fill the void on the backline.

Thomas Tuchel’s side should get off to a good start to the season with a win over Everton before facing a tough Tottenham side next week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.