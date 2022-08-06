Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Borussia Dortmund will begin their 2022-23 season against Bayer Leverkusen, as the black-and-yellow face their first real test without star striker Erling Haaland. Bundesliga action is back, and the Saturday slate kicks off with Dortmund playing host to Patrik Schick and Bayer Leverkusen at 12:30 p.m. ET.

As with the majority of Bundesliga matches this season, the game will be available to watch via livestream on ESPN+. This particular match will also be broadcast on ABC in the United States, so if you’re in front of a TV but not a streaming device, you’ll be covered either way.

Borussia Dortmund v. Bayer Leverkusen

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Borussia Dortmund: +100

Draw: +300

Bayer Leverkusen: +205

Moneyline pick: Bayer Leverkusen +205

If you take Robert Lewandowski and Haaland out of the picture, Schick would have won the top scorer honors in Bundesliga last season. That’s become a reality this season, as both of the aforementioned players have left Bundesliga altogether which opens up the field for a new top scorer to be crowned for the first time in half a decade.

Leverkusen finished in third place, just five points behind Borussia Dortmund last season as both teams were chasing Bayern Munich for the league title. Dortmund lost their best player when Haaland made the move to Manchester City in the summer transfer window, so they’ll need to find a way to make up the 22 goals he scored last season. They brought in Sebastien Haller from Ajax and Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg to help fill the void, but it may not be that simple especially early on in the season.

Leverkusen didn’t necessarily make any banner signings, but their squad already boasts some solid attackers such as Schick, Moussa Diaby, and 20-year-old Paulinho. They’re set for another good season as they look to chase down Borussia Dortmund, and I like Leverkusen to get the upset on Matchday 1.

