Clermont vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Clermont Foot is set to take on defending Ligue 1 champions PSG as both teams begin their 2022-23 season this weekend. The match is set to kick off on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET as Clermont welcomes PSG to Stade Gabriel Montpied.

You’ll be able to watch the match on beIN SPORTS, as they’ll be carrying the bulk of Ligue 1 games throughout the 2022-23 season. Livestreams will also be available on Fanatiz and fubo TV with a paid subscription.

Clermont v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: Fanatiz, fubo TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Clermont: +850

Draw: +600

Paris Saint-Germain: -380

Moneyline pick: PSG -380

Any way you slice it, it looks like PSG will be coming out on top of this contest. They’ve won the Ligue 1 title eight times in the last 10 seasons, and will be looking to defend last year’s championship yet again. They just signed superstar Kylian Mbappe to a hefty three-year deal that will keep the young phenom in Paris for the foreseeable future, and they’ve got a who’s-who of world football on their roster including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas, and so many more.

Clermont Foot was promoted to Ligue 1 ahead of the 2021-22 season for the first time in their history, and they narrowly escaped relegation by the end of last year. They finished in 17th place with 36 points, just four points ahead of Saint-Etienne who occupied the lone relegation playoff spot. They’ll look to stay in the top flight again after another full season, but they’ve got their work cut out for them as they kick off the campaign against giants like PSG.

The two sides met twice last season as PSG cruised to 4-0 and 6-1 wins. Expect the defending champs to come out and easily get the win, most likely by multiple goals again.

