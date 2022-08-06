Who won NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 race last year?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI, on Sunday, August 7 for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on USA Network.

The winner of last year’s race was Ryan Blaney, who overcame a slow start to take the lead with seven laps remaining. He won with a time of 2:48:27 and edged William Byron by .077 seconds to mark the race’s closest finish since 1993. Prior to Blaney’s victory last year, Kevin Harvick had won the event three years in a row and that followed back-to-back victories by Kyle Larson.

Cup series leader Chase Elliott enters the race as the favorite with +600 odds to win courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700), Denny Hamlin (+750), and Ross Chastain (+900) to round out the top five in odds. Blaney will enter with +1200 odds to repeat on Sunday.