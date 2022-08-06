 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who won NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 race last year?

Before the green flag drops at the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday, we look back at least year’s winner.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400 Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI, on Sunday, August 7 for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on USA Network.

The winner of last year’s race was Ryan Blaney, who overcame a slow start to take the lead with seven laps remaining. He won with a time of 2:48:27 and edged William Byron by .077 seconds to mark the race’s closest finish since 1993. Prior to Blaney’s victory last year, Kevin Harvick had won the event three years in a row and that followed back-to-back victories by Kyle Larson.

Cup series leader Chase Elliott enters the race as the favorite with +600 odds to win courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700), Denny Hamlin (+750), and Ross Chastain (+900) to round out the top five in odds. Blaney will enter with +1200 odds to repeat on Sunday.

