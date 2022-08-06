How to watch NASCAR qualifying for New Holland 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Saturday, August 6 at 9:35 a.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s New Holland 250 from the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one-lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Noah Gragson enters Saturday with +400 odds to win the New Holland 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+500) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race Saturday afternoon.

How to watch qualifying for the New Holland 250

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 9:35 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: NBC Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you’re in luck because it will only be available on live stream using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to NBC. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.