How to watch NASCAR qualifying for New Holland 250 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s New Holland 250 qualifying on Saturday at the Michigan International Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Xfinity series driver AJ Allmendinger (16) leads the start of the race going into turn 2 during the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on July 30, 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Saturday, August 6 at 9:35 a.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s New Holland 250 from the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one-lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Noah Gragson enters Saturday with +400 odds to win the New Holland 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+500) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race Saturday afternoon.

How to watch qualifying for the New Holland 250

Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 9:35 a.m. ET
TV channel: None
Live stream: NBC Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you’re in luck because it will only be available on live stream using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to NBC. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

