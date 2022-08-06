NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI, on Sunday, August 7 for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on USA Network. Qualifying for the race will take place on Saturday, August 6 at 1:20 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on the NBC Sports App.

Drivers will be split into two groups for Saturday’s qualifiers and will each run a single, individual lap. The five fastest drivers from each group will advance to the final round where they will vie for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Cup series leader Chase Elliott enters the race as the favorite with +600 odds to win courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700), Denny Hamlin (+750), and Ross Chastain (+900) to round out the top five in odds. Defending champion Ryan Blaney will enter with +1200 odds to repeat on Sunday.