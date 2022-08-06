 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Casino 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR: FireKeepers Casino 400 Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI, on Sunday, August 7 for the FireKeepers Casino 400. The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on USA Network. Qualifying for the race will take place on Saturday, August 6 at 1:20 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on the NBC Sports App.

Drivers will be split into two groups for Saturday’s qualifiers and will each run a single, individual lap. The five fastest drivers from each group will advance to the final round where they will vie for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Cup series leader Chase Elliott enters the race as the favorite with +600 odds to win courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700), Denny Hamlin (+750), and Ross Chastain (+900) to round out the top five in odds. Defending champion Ryan Blaney will enter with +1200 odds to repeat on Sunday.

2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 race entries

Pos. Driver Car #

1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Austin Hill 33
26 Michael McDowell 34
27 Todd Gilliland 38
28 Cole Custer 41
29 Ty Dillon 42
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Kurt Busch 45
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 Cody Ware 51
35 Josh Bilicki 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

