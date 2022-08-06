 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino 400 online via live stream

We go over how you can watch qualifying for NASCAR’s Casino 400 Cup Series race at the Michigan International Speedway.

yan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400. Ahead of the festivities, we’ll have the qualifying event, scheduled for Saturday at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The field for Sunday’s race will be split into two groups ahead of qualifying — Group A and Group B. Each will have a 15-minute practice run on the course, followed by a single-car, single-lap run in the first stage of qualifying. The five fastest drivers in each group will head to the second stage of qualifying, where they’ll compete for the pole position in the Firekeepers Casino 400.

Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott enter qualifying as co-favorites to win the pole position at +600 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is just behind at +700.

Unfortunately, there won’t be any TV viewing options for qualifying, but you can watch all of the action on the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

How to watch qualifying for the Casino 400

Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 1:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: No TV
Live stream: NBC Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Sunday, you can live stream it on the NBC Sports App or Peacock. It will require a cable login with access to NBC Sports. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 race entries

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Austin Hill 33
26 Michael McDowell 34
27 Todd Gilliland 38
28 Cole Custer 41
29 Ty Dillon 42
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Kurt Busch 45
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 Cody Ware 51
35 Josh Bilicki 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

