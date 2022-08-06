How to watch NASCAR qualifying for the FireKeepers Casino 400 online via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the Michigan International Speedway this weekend for the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400. Ahead of the festivities, we’ll have the qualifying event, scheduled for Saturday at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The field for Sunday’s race will be split into two groups ahead of qualifying — Group A and Group B. Each will have a 15-minute practice run on the course, followed by a single-car, single-lap run in the first stage of qualifying. The five fastest drivers in each group will head to the second stage of qualifying, where they’ll compete for the pole position in the Firekeepers Casino 400.

Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott enter qualifying as co-favorites to win the pole position at +600 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is just behind at +700.

Unfortunately, there won’t be any TV viewing options for qualifying, but you can watch all of the action on the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Sunday, you can live stream it on the NBC Sports App or Peacock. It will require a cable login with access to NBC Sports. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.