NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for FireKeepers Casino 400

Group B Update: Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick advance to the final round of qualifying from Group B.

Group A Update: Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric have advanced to the final round of qualifying from Group A.

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Michigan this weekend for its events. The Cup Series will run the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 7. The day before, qualifying will run starting at 1:40 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.

There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session as the drivers will be separated into two groups. The drivers from Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, and their five fastest drivers will advance to the Final Round of qualifying. Group B will repeat the same single-car, one-lap qualifier, with their five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The final qualifying round will have the 10 remaining drivers set a new fast lap as the first five rows of the race field will be set. The fastest driver will win pole position for Sunday’s race.

Chase Elliott opened race week as a narrow favorite to win the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at +600, closely followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700) and Denny Hamlin (+750) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers aren’t ruling out a repeat victory for Ryan Blaney this year, with his odds installed at +1200. William Byron could be an interesting sleeper pick this year, having been so close to a victory last year and also at +1200 odds — one of just six racers to have multiple wins this season.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Casino 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.