NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for FireKeepers Casino 400

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Kyle Busch (#18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&amp;M’s Peanut Butter Toyota) drives through turn seven during the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on July 31, 2022, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Group B Update: Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick advance to the final round of qualifying from Group B.

Group A Update: Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric have advanced to the final round of qualifying from Group A.

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Michigan this weekend for its events. The Cup Series will run the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 7. The day before, qualifying will run starting at 1:40 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App.

There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session as the drivers will be separated into two groups. The drivers from Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier, and their five fastest drivers will advance to the Final Round of qualifying. Group B will repeat the same single-car, one-lap qualifier, with their five fastest drivers advancing to the final round. The final qualifying round will have the 10 remaining drivers set a new fast lap as the first five rows of the race field will be set. The fastest driver will win pole position for Sunday’s race.

Chase Elliott opened race week as a narrow favorite to win the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at +600, closely followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700) and Denny Hamlin (+750) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers aren’t ruling out a repeat victory for Ryan Blaney this year, with his odds installed at +1200. William Byron could be an interesting sleeper pick this year, having been so close to a victory last year and also at +1200 odds — one of just six racers to have multiple wins this season.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Casino 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 race entries

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Noah Gragson 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Austin Hill 33
26 Michael McDowell 34
27 Todd Gilliland 38
28 Cole Custer 41
29 Ty Dillon 42
30 Erik Jones 43
31 Kurt Busch 45
32 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 Cody Ware 51
35 Josh Bilicki 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

