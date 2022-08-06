What time is the 2022 Casino 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, August 7 with the Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. The last three races lasted 2:40:59, 2:09:35 (COVID shortened) and 2:48:27.

Tyler Reddick won the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday from Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, finishing ahead of Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton to round out the top three. Reddick is tied for the sixth-best odds to pull off another victory at +1200 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He has the same odds as Ryan Blaney, who won this event in 2021.

The betting favorite is Chase Elliott (+600), who is looking for his fifth win of the season - most recently in the Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24. The rest of the top five in odds include Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700), Denny Hamlin (+750) and Ross Chastain (+900) heading into the weekend.