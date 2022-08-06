 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for New Holland 250 Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway

The New Holland 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, August 6 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Stefan Parsons, driver of the #5 Kelly Chevrolet, JJ Yeley, driver of the #66 Coble Enterprises Ford, David Starr, driver of the #08 TicketSmarter Ford, Mason Massey, driver of the #91 Rich Mar Florist Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in action this weekend in Brooklyn, Michigan. The Michigan International Speedway will play host to the 2022 New Holland 250 on Saturday, August 6. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, but before we get there, qualifying will run Saturday morning at 9:35 a.m. ET.

The Michigan Speedway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. All cars will run a 20-minute/practice session followed by a one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be settled as the fastest lap will have the driver awarded the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Noah Gragson enters Saturday with +400 odds to win the New Holland 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+500) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race Saturday afternoon.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s New Holland 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 New Holland 250 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Blaine Perkins 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Josh Williams 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Akinori Ogata 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 John Hunter Nemechek 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Kyle Sieg 28
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Jordan Anderson 32
25 Kyle Weatherman 34
26 Patrick Emerling 35
27 Alex Labbe 36
28 C.J. McLaughlin 38
29 Ryan Sieg 39
30 Ryan Ellis 44
31 Josh Bilicki 45
32 Brennan Poole 47
33 Kaz Grala 48
34 Jeremy Clements 51
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 J.J. Yeley 66
37 Brandon Brown 68
38 Dillon Bassett 77
39 Matt Mills 78
40 Mason Massey 91
41 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Nation