NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for New Holland 250 Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in action this weekend in Brooklyn, Michigan. The Michigan International Speedway will play host to the 2022 New Holland 250 on Saturday, August 6. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, but before we get there, qualifying will run Saturday morning at 9:35 a.m. ET.

The Michigan Speedway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. All cars will run a 20-minute/practice session followed by a one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be settled as the fastest lap will have the driver awarded the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Noah Gragson enters Saturday with +400 odds to win the New Holland 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+500) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race Saturday afternoon.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s New Holland 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.