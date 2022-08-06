How to watch New Holland 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Michigan this weekend for the New Holland 250. The Michigan International Speedway will host the event on Saturday, August 6. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USANetwork.com.

The race is 125 laps around the two-mile circuit. A.J. Allmendinger picked up the win at this race a year ago in 2:24:16. The race was extended 14 laps due to overtime. Noah Gragson enters Saturday with +400 odds to win the New Holland 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+500) and Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race Saturday afternoon.

How to watch the New Holland 250

Date: Saturday, August 6

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com

Live streaming the New Holland 250 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access USA Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.