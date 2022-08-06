 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch New Holland 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch New Holland 250 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Xfinity series driver AJ Allmendinger (16) races side by side against Ty Gibbs (54) going into turn 2 during the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on July 30, 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Michigan this weekend for the New Holland 250. The Michigan International Speedway will host the event on Saturday, August 6. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USANetwork.com.

The race is 125 laps around the two-mile circuit. A.J. Allmendinger picked up the win at this race a year ago in 2:24:16. The race was extended 14 laps due to overtime. Noah Gragson enters Saturday with +400 odds to win the New Holland 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+500) and Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race Saturday afternoon.

How to watch the New Holland 250

Date: Saturday, August 6
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USANetwork.com

Live streaming the New Holland 250 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access USA Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

More From DraftKings Nation