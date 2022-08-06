What time is the 2022 New Holland 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, August 6 with the New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 125 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours.

This race wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19 and was then moved to the Richmond Raceway. Austin Dillon won a rain-shortened race in 1:45:57 in 2018. Tyler Reddick won the 2019 race in 1:52:29, and A.J. Allmendinger is the reigning winner. He won last year’s race in 2:24:16 as the race went to three overtimes.

Noah Gragson enters Saturday with +400 odds to win the New Holland 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+500) and Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race Saturday afternoon.