What time is the 2022 New Holland 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 New Holland 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, August 6 with the New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 125 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours.

This race wasn’t held in 2020 due to COVID-19 and was then moved to the Richmond Raceway. Austin Dillon won a rain-shortened race in 1:45:57 in 2018. Tyler Reddick won the 2019 race in 1:52:29, and A.J. Allmendinger is the reigning winner. He won last year’s race in 2:24:16 as the race went to three overtimes.

Noah Gragson enters Saturday with +400 odds to win the New Holland 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+500) and Allmendinger (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win the race Saturday afternoon.

