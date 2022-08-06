Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Wyndham Championship on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, and four players coming back overnight ended up moving the cut line from -2 to -1, putting an additional 22 players in the field for the weekend.

Right now the final threesome of Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and Ryan Moore are tied at -9, and due to the large weekend field they’ll be in the last threesome together on Saturday. Russell Henley, John Huh, and Sungjae Im are all one shot behind at -8, and they will be the penultimate group for Round 3.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Im is the favorite at +400 to win the last title of the 2022 PGA TOUR regular season. Kim is the second choice at +450, with Henley the third choice at +500. Wu at +1100 and Moore at +1200 will be underdogs despite being in the final pairing.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, and Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. CBS takes over from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and PGA TOUR Live will have coverage of every shot as soon as the players hit the course across four different streams, including one dedicated to just the featured holes of No. 5 (Par 3), No. 11 (Par 3), No. 15 (Par 3), and No. 17 (Par 5) at Sedgefield Country Club.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Wyndham Championship on Saturday.