 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Wyndham Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship tees off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Brandon Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 05, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, and four players coming back overnight ended up moving the cut line from -2 to -1, putting an additional 22 players in the field for the weekend.

Right now the final threesome of Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and Ryan Moore are tied at -9, and due to the large weekend field they’ll be in the last threesome together on Saturday. Russell Henley, John Huh, and Sungjae Im are all one shot behind at -8, and they will be the penultimate group for Round 3.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Im is the favorite at +400 to win the last title of the 2022 PGA TOUR regular season. Kim is the second choice at +450, with Henley the third choice at +500. Wu at +1100 and Moore at +1200 will be underdogs despite being in the final pairing.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, and Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. CBS takes over from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., and PGA TOUR Live will have coverage of every shot as soon as the players hit the course across four different streams, including one dedicated to just the featured holes of No. 5 (Par 3), No. 11 (Par 3), No. 15 (Par 3), and No. 17 (Par 5) at Sedgefield Country Club.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Wyndham Championship on Saturday.

2022 Wyndham Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:20 PM Tee #1 Brandon Wu Joohyung Kim Ryan Moore
12:10 PM Tee #1 Russell Henley John Huh Sungjae Im
12:10 PM Tee #10 Rory Sabbatini Patrick Rodgers Chris Gotterup
12:00 PM Tee #1 Brian Stuard Anirban Lahiri Davis Riley
12:00 PM Tee #10 Chez Reavie Scott Piercy Mark Hubbard
11:50 AM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Satoshi Kodaira Blake McShea
11:50 AM Tee #10 Stephan Jaeger Brendon Todd Justin Rose
11:40 AM Tee #1 Brett Drewitt Martin Trainer Alex Smalley
11:40 AM Tee #10 Callum Tarren Joseph Bramlett Doc Redman
11:30 AM Tee #1 Matthew NeSmith Max McGreevy Zach Johnson
11:30 AM Tee #10 Jason Dufner Jonathan Byrd David Skinns
11:20 AM Tee #1 Tyrrell Hatton Richy Werenski Chesson Hadley
11:20 AM Tee #10 Shane Lowry Chris Stroud Aaron Rai
11:10 AM Tee #1 Cameron Percy Aaron Wise Ben Kohles
11:10 AM Tee #10 Russell Knox Kelly Kraft Corey Conners
11:00 AM Tee #1 Peter Malnati Christiaan Bezuidenhout Taylor Moore
11:00 AM Tee #10 Jared Wolfe Adam Svensson Hayden Buckley
10:50 AM Tee #1 Kevin Tway Lucas Glover Billy Horschel
10:50 AM Tee #10 Michael Gligic Justin Lower Luke Donald
10:40 AM Tee #1 Kramer Hickok Scott Brown Charley Hoffman
10:40 AM Tee #10 James Hahn Scott Stallings Ben Griffin
10:30 AM Tee #1 Brian Harman Keith Mitchell J.T. Poston
10:30 AM Tee #10 Stewart Cink C.T. Pan Adam Scott
10:20 AM Tee #1 Martin Laird Henrik Norlander David Lipsky
10:20 AM Tee #10 Nick Taylor K.H. Lee Robert Streb
10:10 AM Tee #1 Lee Hodges Joel Dahmen Si Woo Kim
10:10 AM Tee #10 Bo Hoag Vaughn Taylor Taylor Pendrith
10:00 AM Tee #1 Rafa Cabrera Bello Yannik Paul Will Zalatoris
10:00 AM Tee #10 Kiradech Aphibarnrat Sam Ryder Harry Higgs

More From DraftKings Nation