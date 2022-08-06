Full undercard for Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson welterweight fight

The state of Texas plays host to a battle of undefeated fighters on Saturday when Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson square off for 12 rounds of welterweight action. The event airs on DAZN, with the main event expected to get started in the 11 p.m. ET hour.

Ortiz is 18-0 and has won five straight bouts involving secondary titles. McKinson is 22-0 with a pair of his own secondary title bout victories. Ortiz is a -1800 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while McKinson is a +800 underdog.

The main card gets underway at 9 p.m. and is capped by a flyweight title bout. Marlen Esparza is putting her WBC and WBA titles on the line against Eva Guzman. Esparza, who is also the Ring Magazine champ, is a massive favorite at the book with -2000 odds to win. Esparza is 11-1 and has won four straight bouts since losing a technical decision to Seniesa Estrada. Guzman is 19-1-1 with 15 straight wins, and is a +850 underdog.

The other three fights on the main card all feature odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Alex Martin is a -1000 favorite over Henry Lundy in a junior welterweight bout, Bektemir Melikuziev is a -20000 favorite over Sladan Janjanin in a super middleweight bout, and Maurice Hooker is a -235 favorite over Blair Cobbs in a welterweight bout.

Full Card for Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson