Full undercard for Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga featherweight fight

Boxing offers a late lunch broadcast for American fight fans on Saturday with a card out of Northern Ireland. Michael Conlan and Miguel Marriaga square off in a featherweight bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast. ESPN+ will broadcast the full card with the main event starting in the 4 p.m. ET hour.

Conlan-Marriaga is the big bout with Conlan looking to get back on track after an upset loss to Leigh Wood this past March. Conlan was leading on the cards and was going to snag the WBA title when Wood stunned him with a knockout in the 12th round. Conlan is a -1200 favorite to beat Marriaga at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Three other fights on the card are featured at the sportsbook. Padraig McCrory is a -1400 favorite in his WBC International super middleweight title defense against Marco Antonio Periban. Earlier on the card, Tyrone McKenna is a -600 favorite in his welterweight bout with Chris Jenkins and Paddy Donovan is a -2500 favorite against Tom Hill in another welterweight bout.

Full Card for Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga