Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

DAZN brings yet another boxing match to the table Saturday, as Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson highlight the card with a 12-round welterweight bout. The festivities will take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX with the undercard starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Ortiz Jr. (18-0) and McKinson (22-0) will both be hoping to maintain their undefeated status, but only one will walk away on top. The match has been long overdue, originally scheduled back in March of 2022, but it had been canceled after Ortiz Jr. was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis — a scary condition related to the breakdown of muscle, often due to overtraining. He’s been on the mend, however, and is ready to make up for lost time.

Ortiz Jr. is a heavy favorite to win the match on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds at -1800. McKinson’s odds for a victory are at +800. Oddsmakers are projecting him to win by KO, TKO or DQ (-360), which is unsurprising since every one of Ortiz’s 18 wins have come by knockout.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson