What time will Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael Mckinson fight start on Saturday, August 6

Two welterweight contenders square off in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday night atop a card that could feature some fun bouts. Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson put their respective undefeated records on the line on DAZN, with the card starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Ortiz is 18-0 and is coming off five straight wins in championship fights involving secondary titles. Most recently, a year ago he retained his WBO International title with an eight round TKO of Egidijus Kavaliauskas. It marked the first time Ortiz has had to fight past the seventh round.

McKinson is 22-0 and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Alex Martin in March. Prior to that he won and then successfully defended the WBO Global title. He has only two stoppages in his career.

The main event is expected to get started in the 11 p.m. hour with ring walks. Ortiz is a -1800 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while McKinson is a +800 underdog. Ortiz by stoppage is the sizable favorite in the fight outcome market at -360 while Ortiz by decision is +320. McKinson by decision is +1200 and by stoppage is +2200.

Full Card for Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson