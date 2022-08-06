What time will Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga fight start on Saturday, August 6

The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland will be the site for the featherweight title eliminator between Michael Conlan and Miguel Marriaga. The fight card begins at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 6. ESPN+ will be handling the broadcast. Expect the main event to begin a little after 4 p.m. ET.
Conlan (16-1), the Bronze medalist of the 2012 London Olympics, was on the cusp of winning the WBA featherweight title when he suffered a 12th-round knockout loss to Leigh Wood in a fight he was clearly winning. Now he’ll try to get back on his horse in an eliminator fight with a hometown crowd behind him.
Leigh Wood's KO of Michael Conlan#boxing pic.twitter.com/AkhkZdspMW— BoxingVibe (@boxingvibe) March 12, 2022
Marriaga (30-5) is coming into the fight off a unanimous decision loss to Eduardo Ramirez. The 35-year-old Colombian has settled into a gatekeeper role after losing fights for world titles on three different occasions.
Conlan is a massive -1200 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook while Marriaga is betting at +650.
Full Card for Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga
- Main event: Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, featherweight
- Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, for WBC International super middleweight title
- Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins, welterweight
- Paddy Donovann vs. Tom Hill, welterweight
- Ruadhan Farrell vs. Colm Murphy, 8 rounds, for vacant Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) Celtic featherweight title