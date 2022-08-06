 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time will Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga fight start on Saturday, August 6

Conlan and Marriaga are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a featherweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By DKNation Staff
Michael Conlan v Miguel Marriaga - Weigh-in Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland will be the site for the featherweight title eliminator between Michael Conlan and Miguel Marriaga. The fight card begins at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 6. ESPN+ will be handling the broadcast. Expect the main event to begin a little after 4 p.m. ET.

Conlan (16-1), the Bronze medalist of the 2012 London Olympics, was on the cusp of winning the WBA featherweight title when he suffered a 12th-round knockout loss to Leigh Wood in a fight he was clearly winning. Now he’ll try to get back on his horse in an eliminator fight with a hometown crowd behind him.

Marriaga (30-5) is coming into the fight off a unanimous decision loss to Eduardo Ramirez. The 35-year-old Colombian has settled into a gatekeeper role after losing fights for world titles on three different occasions.

Conlan is a massive -1200 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook while Marriaga is betting at +650.

Full Card for Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga

  • Main event: Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, featherweight
  • Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, for WBC International super middleweight title
  • Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins, welterweight
  • Paddy Donovann vs. Tom Hill, welterweight
  • Ruadhan Farrell vs. Colm Murphy, 8 rounds, for vacant Boxing Union of Ireland (BUI) Celtic featherweight title

