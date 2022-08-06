Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, August 6

With a 17-game slate including two doubleheaders, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. A big matchup to watch for is the New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals as they’re coming off a great game which came down to the wire Friday. A big slate today means there are some exciting bets to consider.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, August 6

Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 vs. Nationals (-130)

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin is having one of the worst seasons of his career. When he’s been on the mound, Washington has been terrible. Corbin is 4-15 with 6.57 ERA this season, which is one of the worst for a guy with over 100 innings pitched. I expect this Phillies lineup to stay hot and win big in this one.

Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 vs. Tigers (-145)

For a good portion of the game Friday, it looked like the Rays would lose. Their offense battled back and used a high-scoring 8th inning to get the win. Today they will have their ace Shane McClanahan on the mound and I don't see much of a chance that the Tigers knock him around. Look for the Rays offense to come out hot and get a big win here.

Boston Red Sox ML vs. Royals (-140)

Nathan Eovaldi hasn’t had the best season, but he’s dealt with injuries. I expect to see him have a better showing today, like we saw in his last outing. Against the Astros, Eovaldi threw 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball facing one of the best hitting lineups in the MLB. The Red Sox offense also looked good last night and I expect them to stay hot against a bad Kansas City squad.

The Orioles send Austin Both to the mound. He’s pitched well for them this season, but he could still give up a few runs in his 4-5 innings of work. JT Brubaker is on the mound for the Pirates and he’s coming off an extremely bad outing. Both offenses were stale yesterday and I expect it to be a bounceback game for both sides.

