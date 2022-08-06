MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, August 6

There is a huge slate of baseball games on Saturday, August 6. There are 17 scheduled games, with two doubleheaders taking place. The day starts with the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets in Game 1 of their doubleheader, with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET. When it comes to the DFS slate, it gets started at 7:05 p.m. ET with the Chicago White Sox facing the Texas Rangers.

Top Pitchers

Max Scherzer, NYM vs. ATL ($10,600) — Scherzer will get the starting nod for the Mets in the second game of the team’s doubleheader against the Braves Saturday. He pitched against Atlanta July 11 and went seven innings, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out nine. Scherzer picked up his sixth win of the season in that game and should have another good performance Saturday night.

Carlos Rodon, SF vs. OAK ($9,500) — The southpaw Rodon will be starting his 22nd game of the season. He enters this game 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA and tied for the fourth-most strikeouts in the league with 158. Rodon took on the Oakland Athletics on July 26, pitched six innings, and gave up three hits and one earned run while striking out nine to earn his third win.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. STL ($6,000) — Judge will be facing a former teammate as lefty Jordan Montgomery makes his team debut for the St. Louis Cardinals. Judge is hitting .300 on the year and leads the league with 43 home runs and 93 RBIs. He is hitting .275 against left-handers this season with five doubles and 11 home runs. Montgomery is known for a big curveball, so you know Judge will be looking to take advantage of a hung pitch to do some damage.

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. SEA ($6,200) — Stop me if you have heard this before, but Ohtani is putting on a clinic this season. On the mound, he is 9-6 with a 2.81 ERA and the seventh most strikeouts in the league. On Saturday, he will just be hitting but Ohtani is clobbering the ball to the tune of a .257 batting average with 24 home runs and 64 RBIs. He enters 2-3 against Kirby and has a good chance of having a DFS-relevant day.

Value Pitcher

Mitch White, TOR vs. MIN ($6,600) — It’s tough to find some value for a pitcher in Saturday’s slate as there are tough matchups out there. White doesn’t have the best matchup against the Twins lineup but it’s not terrible either. He is starting his 11th game of the year and has a 1-2 record with a 3.70 ERA. White has given up only a combined two earned runs in his last two outings and is set up well for Saturday.

Value Hitter

Christian Walker, ARI vs. COL ($3,600) — Walker may be a surprising value hitter as he falls beneath the Mendoza line hitting only .199. He does have 25 home runs and 58 RBIs, though. Walker also has the added benefit of facing Anthony Senzatela, who he has hit well. He enters 11-22 with four doubles and two home runs against Senzatela and has a great matchup on paper Saturday.