Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, August 6

With a 17-game slate including two doubleheaders, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. A big matchup to watch for is the New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals as they’re coming off a great game which came down to the wire. A big slate today means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, August 6

Rhys Hoskins over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

So far in this series against the Washington Nationals, Hoskins is swinging the bat very well. He is 3-4 with two home runs. I expect the success to continue today as he is hitting .310 with two home runs off Corbin in his career. Hoskins is also hitting left-handed pitching much better this season. He hits .287 against lefties versus .241 against righties.

Kyle Tucker over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Although Tucker is in the midst of a 2-26 slump, I expect him to heat up today. Following an off day, Tucker should be fully rested and good to go. He’s faced Cal Quantril once and had a base hit in that lone at-bat. The Astros lineup needs Tucker to get going and I believe he will Saturday.

Ranger Suarez over 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)

The Nationals lineup is as weak as it’s been in years. They traded away a number of their best hitters and now will have to ride with these guys for the rest of the season. Suarez went way over this total in his last outing and should cruise over it once again against this lineup.

