Pick on the Total for Saturday’s Reds-Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have scored at least five runs in 10 straight games against the Cincinnati Reds and will look to keep the bats hot at home on Saturday against rookie Nick Lodolo.

Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers (-180, 8)

Lodolo has not been sharp on the road this season, giving up eight earned runs in seven inning across two starts and overall this season has allowed 3.8 walks per nine innings this season.

Aaron Ashby gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers, who has been similar to Lodolo this year with walks being his kryptonite with four walks per nine innings, leading to a 2-9 record and 4.15 ERA despite getting 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Both bullpens have struggled with the Reds last in the league in bullpen ERA entering this series at 5.13 while both teams are allowing at least 1.5 home runs per nine innings since June 21, with the Brewers 4.90 ERA in that span, which is fourth-worst in the league in that span.

The Brewers are sixth in the league in 4.7 runs per game with nearly 1.5 home runs per game, which ranks second in National League while the Reds while the Reds entered the series having scored at least three runs in every game against the Brewers this season.

The Brewers are on their best offensive stretch of the season with at least four runs in 11 of their last 14 games and will keep the runs coming on Saturday.

The Play: Reds vs Brewers Over 8

