Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Two fighters put their zeros on the line Saturday evening in Fort Worth on a DAZN card. Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Michael McKinson square off in a welterweight bout, closing out a night that includes a flyweight title bout between Marlen Esparza and Eva Guzman. The main card gets started at 9 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get underway in the 11 p.m. hour.

Ortiz is 18-0 and last fought a year ago when he successfully defended his WBO International title against Egidijus Kavaliauskas. He claimed an eighth round TKO, which is the longest any of his fights have lasted. McKinson is 22-0 and coming off a decision win over Alex Martin in March. McKinson has only finished two of his fights early, with 20 decisions to his credit.

Ortiz is a fairly sizable favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -1800 while McKinson is +800. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over at +100 and the under at -130. Ortiz is favored to win by stoppage at -320, with an Ortiz decision following at +320. McKinson is +1200 to win a decision and +2800 to win by stoppage.

We’ll be providing live round-by-round updates throughout the bout. We’ll score each round until a winner is determined.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson round-by-round results

