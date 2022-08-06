Lionel Messi scores on bicycle kick in PSG’s opening Ligue 1 game

Paris Saint-Germain had no trouble with Clermont Foot in the opening Ligue 1 match of the 2022-23 season, securing a 5-0 victory in what the Paris club hopes will be a wildly successful year. Lionel Messi, who is reportedly on the way out after this season to join Inter Miami and MLS, put the finishing touch on PSG’s victory in style. Take a look.

ABSURD FROM MESSI pic.twitter.com/J15WZujb6u — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 6, 2022

This was actually Messi’s second goal of the game and made the contest 5-0, which is where it would finish. The star attacker also provided an assist on PSG’s opening goal courtesy of Neymar.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, PSG was a -380 favorite on the moneyline in this match. If you took them with an alternate game line, you likely got a nicer payout with this victory. This is the standard operating procedure for PSG in league play, but the bicycle kick added a nice touch for what is clearly team to beat in France.