West Ham vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

The English Premier League is back as the 2022-23 season gets underway this weekend. Manchester City will begin their title defense with a match on the road against West Ham United, kicking off on Sunday, August 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

As with the majority of Premier League games this season, the contest will be available to watch via livestream on Peacock.

West Ham v. Manchester City

Date: Sunday, August 7

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

West Ham: +750

Draw: +425

Manchester City: -275

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -275

Manchester City have been absolutely dominant in EPL play through the last half decade, winning four championships in the last five seasons. Liverpool is the only other team to take home a title since the 2017-18 season as Pep Guardiola has been nothing less than a godsend for this club. They lost a few key pieces in the summer window, as Raheem Sterling went to Chelsea and Gabriel Jesus made his way over to Arsenal. But they made world headlines when they brought in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. He’s expected to make waves across the league as one of the most exciting young players in the world.

West Ham finished in seventh place last season, missing out on Champions League but they were able to secure a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, set to take place in mid-August. They brought in a few pieces such as striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo, central defender Nayef Aguerd from Stade Rennais and former Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet.

Regardless, it’s tough to see the Hammers coming out on top over the eight-time EPL champions especially with how City’s roster is looking ahead of Matchday 1. Take Guardiola’s side to get the win, likely by multiple goals.

