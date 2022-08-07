How to watch NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 via live stream

NASCAR made its way to the Michigan International Speedway this week, where the circuit is set to host the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series event. The green flag is set to drop Sunday, August 7 at 3 p.m. ET as the field will make their way around the two-mile track 200 times to total 400 miles. There are just four races remaining ahead of the playoffs, so time is running short for drivers to snag a regular-season victory to qualify for the Round of 16.

Chase Elliott, who currently sits atop the Cup Series standings, is the odds favorite to win Sunday’s race on DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +600. He’s also one of four drivers, including Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, to enter race weekend with minus odds for a top-five finish.

2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, August 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: USANetwork.com

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.