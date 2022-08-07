 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s FireKeepers Casino 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway via live online stream.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M’s Peanut Butter Toyota, walks backstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 31, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR made its way to the Michigan International Speedway this week, where the circuit is set to host the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series event. The green flag is set to drop Sunday, August 7 at 3 p.m. ET as the field will make their way around the two-mile track 200 times to total 400 miles. There are just four races remaining ahead of the playoffs, so time is running short for drivers to snag a regular-season victory to qualify for the Round of 16.

Chase Elliott, who currently sits atop the Cup Series standings, is the odds favorite to win Sunday’s race on DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +600. He’s also one of four drivers, including Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, to enter race weekend with minus odds for a top-five finish.

2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, August 7
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: USANetwork.com

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Bubba Wallace 23
2 Christopher Bell 20
3 Kyle Busch 18
4 Joey Logano 22
5 Austin Cindric 2
6 Tyler Reddick 8
7 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
8 Kyle Larson 5
9 Denny Hamlin 11
10 Erik Jones 43
11 Ty Gibbs 45
12 Noah Gragson 16
13 Chase Elliott 9
14 Michael McDowell 34
15 Daniel Suarez 99
16 Kevin Harvick 4
17 Cole Custer 41
18 Aric Almirola 10
19 Chris Buescher 17
20 William Byron 24
21 Justin Haley 31
22 Ross Chastain 1
23 Chase Briscoe 14
24 Ryan Blaney 12
25 Ty Dillon 42
26 Austin Dillon 3
27 Harrison Burton 21
28 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
29 J.J. Yeley 15
30 Alex Bowman 48
31 Austin Hill 33
32 Corey LaJoie 7
33 Brad Keselowski 6
34 Cody Ware 51
35 Josh Bilicki 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Todd Gilliland 38

