Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, and after a delayed third round players that were down the leaderboard were forced to be teeing off right after the third round was finishing.

Sungjae Im has a one-shot lead entering the final loop on Sunday at -13, one shot clear of John Huh at -12. Brandon Wu and Joohyung Kim are both tracking at -11, and right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Im is the favorite to take home the trophy at +140. Kim and Huh are both at +550, with Wu a bit behind at +1100

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel has coverage of the early part of the round, with CBS taking over at 3:00 p.m. until the completion of play, including any potential playoff

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.