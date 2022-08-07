Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, and after a delayed third round players that were down the leaderboard were forced to be teeing off right after the third round was finishing.
Sungjae Im has a one-shot lead entering the final loop on Sunday at -13, one shot clear of John Huh at -12. Brandon Wu and Joohyung Kim are both tracking at -11, and right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Im is the favorite to take home the trophy at +140. Kim and Huh are both at +550, with Wu a bit behind at +1100
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel has coverage of the early part of the round, with CBS taking over at 3:00 p.m. until the completion of play, including any potential playoff
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.
Wyndham Championship Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:50 PM
|Tee #1
|Sungjae Im
|John Huh
|Brandon Wu
|12:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Joohyung Kim
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Taylor Moore
|12:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Shane Lowry
|12:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Brian Stuard
|Anirban Lahiri
|Davis Riley
|12:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Jonathan Byrd
|David Skinns
|12:20 PM
|Tee #1
|Russell Henley
|Ben Griffin
|Aaron Wise
|12:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Rory Sabbatini
|Adam Scott
|12:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Richy Werenski
|Matthew NeSmith
|Max McGreevy
|12:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Mark Hubbard
|Jason Dufner
|Nick Taylor
|12:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Will Zalatoris
|Taylor Pendrith
|Martin Laird
|12:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Michael Gligic
|Adam Svensson
|Chris Stroud
|11:50 AM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Cameron Percy
|Russell Knox
|11:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Harry Higgs
|Si Woo Kim
|Brian Harman
|11:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Ryan Moore
|Yannik Paul
|11:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Chez Reavie
|Chris Gotterup
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|11:30 AM
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Scott Brown
|Kevin Tway
|11:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Jared Wolfe
|Callum Tarren
|Stephan Jaeger
|11:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Billy Horschel
|Justin Lower
|Luke Donald
|11:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Patrick Rodgers
|Henrik Norlander
|Stewart Cink
|11:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Blake McShea
|11:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Glover
|Kelly Kraft
|Doc Redman
|11:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Robert Streb
|J.T. Poston
|Charley Hoffman
|11:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Justin Rose
|Lee Hodges
|Bo Hoag
|10:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Stallings
|Peter Malnati
|Corey Conners
|10:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Martin Trainer
|Alex Smalley
|Brendon Todd
|10:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Chesson Hadley
|Aaron Rai
|10:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Keith Mitchell
|Kramer Hickok
|Ben Kohles
|10:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Zach Johnson
|Brett Drewitt
|Scott Piercy
|10:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Sam Ryder
|Vaughn Taylor
|David Lipsky