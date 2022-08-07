 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship tees off at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Sungjae Im during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 06, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

We’re entering the final round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, and after a delayed third round players that were down the leaderboard were forced to be teeing off right after the third round was finishing.

Sungjae Im has a one-shot lead entering the final loop on Sunday at -13, one shot clear of John Huh at -12. Brandon Wu and Joohyung Kim are both tracking at -11, and right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Im is the favorite to take home the trophy at +140. Kim and Huh are both at +550, with Wu a bit behind at +1100

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel has coverage of the early part of the round, with CBS taking over at 3:00 p.m. until the completion of play, including any potential playoff

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.

Wyndham Championship Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:50 PM Tee #1 Sungjae Im John Huh Brandon Wu
12:40 PM Tee #1 Joohyung Kim Kiradech Aphibarnrat Taylor Moore
12:40 PM Tee #10 Joel Dahmen Shane Lowry
12:30 PM Tee #1 Brian Stuard Anirban Lahiri Davis Riley
12:30 PM Tee #10 Jonathan Byrd David Skinns
12:20 PM Tee #1 Russell Henley Ben Griffin Aaron Wise
12:20 PM Tee #10 Joseph Bramlett Rory Sabbatini Adam Scott
12:10 PM Tee #1 Richy Werenski Matthew NeSmith Max McGreevy
12:10 PM Tee #10 Mark Hubbard Jason Dufner Nick Taylor
12:00 PM Tee #1 Will Zalatoris Taylor Pendrith Martin Laird
12:00 PM Tee #10 Michael Gligic Adam Svensson Chris Stroud
11:50 AM Tee #1 James Hahn Cameron Percy Russell Knox
11:50 AM Tee #10 Harry Higgs Si Woo Kim Brian Harman
11:40 AM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Ryan Moore Yannik Paul
11:40 AM Tee #10 Chez Reavie Chris Gotterup Rafa Cabrera Bello
11:30 AM Tee #1 K.H. Lee Scott Brown Kevin Tway
11:30 AM Tee #10 Jared Wolfe Callum Tarren Stephan Jaeger
11:20 AM Tee #1 Billy Horschel Justin Lower Luke Donald
11:20 AM Tee #10 Patrick Rodgers Henrik Norlander Stewart Cink
11:10 AM Tee #1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Satoshi Kodaira Blake McShea
11:10 AM Tee #10 Lucas Glover Kelly Kraft Doc Redman
11:00 AM Tee #1 Robert Streb J.T. Poston Charley Hoffman
11:00 AM Tee #10 Justin Rose Lee Hodges Bo Hoag
10:50 AM Tee #1 Scott Stallings Peter Malnati Corey Conners
10:50 AM Tee #10 Martin Trainer Alex Smalley Brendon Todd
10:40 AM Tee #1 Tyrrell Hatton Chesson Hadley Aaron Rai
10:40 AM Tee #10 Keith Mitchell Kramer Hickok Ben Kohles
10:30 AM Tee #1 Zach Johnson Brett Drewitt Scott Piercy
10:30 AM Tee #10 Sam Ryder Vaughn Taylor David Lipsky

More From DraftKings Nation