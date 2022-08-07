 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the Wyndham Championship receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Wyndham Championship, taking place in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin
John Huh of the United States reacts to his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 05, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Thanks to a wild finish to the second round at the 2022 Wyndham Championship, the cut line moved from -2 to -1 unexpectedly early on Saturday morning, and with it an additional 22 players survived to play the weekend.

The PGA TOUR pays out of pocket to those players that finish below 65th after making the weekend, so each of the bottom 22 will still get a check, but it will be paid by the TOUR directly instead of the event.

Of course the bigger issue at the Wyndham, the final “regular season” event on the calendar, is the FedEx Cup Points race. Players are looking to reach the Top 125 and qualify for the Playoffs, as well as keeping their TOUR status for the 2022-23 season. Being on the correct side of that Top 125 is the difference between the major leagues and minor leagues next year.

But the winner of the Wyndham Championship not only locks up a spot in the FedEx Cup this year, they’ll also be fully exempt on the PGA TOUR through the end of the 2024 season. There’s also a spot in the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship, and Sentry Tournament of Champions on offer. So even if your playing status is safe, there’s plenty more incentive for a victory. Also there’s plenty of cash available too.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Wyndham Championship:

2022 Wyndham Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $7,300,000
1st $1,314,000
2nd $795,700
3rd $444,570
4th $357,700
5th $299,300
6th $264,625
7th $246,375
8th $228,125
9th $213,525
10th $198,925
11th $184,325
12th $169,725
13th $155,125
14th $140,525
15th $133,225
16th $125,925
17th $118,625
18th $111,325
19th $104,025
20th $96,725
21st $89,425
22nd $82,125
23rd $76,285
24th $70,445
25th $64,605
26th $58,765
27th $56,575
28th $54,385
29th $52,195
30th $50,005
31st $47,815
32nd $45,625
33rd $43,435
34th $41,610
35th $39,785
36th $37,960
37th $36,135
38th $34,675
39th $33,215
40th $31,755
41st $30,295
42nd $28,835
43rd $27,375
44th $25,915
45th $24,455
46th $22,995
47th $21,535
48th $20,367
49th $19,345
50th $18,761
51st $18,323
52nd $17,885
53rd $17,593
54th $17,301
55th $17,155
56th $17,009
57th $16,863
58th $16,717
59th $16,571
60th $16,425
61st $16,279
62nd $16,133
63rd $15,987
64th $15,841
65th $15,695

