How much will the winner of the Wyndham Championship receive in 2022

Thanks to a wild finish to the second round at the 2022 Wyndham Championship, the cut line moved from -2 to -1 unexpectedly early on Saturday morning, and with it an additional 22 players survived to play the weekend.

The PGA TOUR pays out of pocket to those players that finish below 65th after making the weekend, so each of the bottom 22 will still get a check, but it will be paid by the TOUR directly instead of the event.

Of course the bigger issue at the Wyndham, the final “regular season” event on the calendar, is the FedEx Cup Points race. Players are looking to reach the Top 125 and qualify for the Playoffs, as well as keeping their TOUR status for the 2022-23 season. Being on the correct side of that Top 125 is the difference between the major leagues and minor leagues next year.

But the winner of the Wyndham Championship not only locks up a spot in the FedEx Cup this year, they’ll also be fully exempt on the PGA TOUR through the end of the 2024 season. There’s also a spot in the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship, and Sentry Tournament of Champions on offer. So even if your playing status is safe, there’s plenty more incentive for a victory. Also there’s plenty of cash available too.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Wyndham Championship: