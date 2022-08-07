South Africa Springboks vs. New Zealand All Blacks rugby live stream: How to watch test match via live online stream

The New Zealand All Blacks will try to get back on track this Saturday, August 6 when opening the 2022 Rugby Championship with a test match against the South Africa Springboks. The match is set to begin at 11:05 a.m. ET and will take place at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa.

The All Blacks enters the four-nation competition in an unfamiliar position of vulnerability as they have lost four of their last five matches. Their two losses to Ireland last month marked the club’s first home series defeat since 1994 and dropped them to fourth in the world rankings, the team’s lowest position in the standings ever. As a result, head coach Ian Foster finds himself on the hot seat with All Blacks chief executive Mark Robinson calling their performances unacceptable.

This year’s Rugby Championship will be a mini-tour format involving New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina, and Australia. Each team will play the others twice with three home and three away games for all participants.

This match will air on SKY Sports & Foxtel Now internationally, while a live stream will be available in the US. You can watch this match on FloRugby, which is part of the FloSports network. A monthly subscription for the service is $30/month while an annual subscription is $150/year. The FloRugby app is available to be streamed on Android, IOS, Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV platforms.