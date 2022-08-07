Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, August 7

With a full 15-game MLB slate Sunday, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. A few big matchups to watch for are the Atlanta Braves facing the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres meeting the Los Angeles Dodgers. A big slate today means there are some exciting bets to consider.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday's baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, August 7

Houston Astros ML vs. Guardians (-145)

Houston’s lineup had major struggles in Saturday’s loss, but I think the Astros will bounce back Sunday. With Christian Javier on the mound, the Astros shouldn't allow more than three runs. I expect a 2+ run win by the Astros against Cleveland today.

New York Yankees ML vs. Cardinals (-135)

Coming off four straight losses, the Yankees badly need a win today. They're still one of the top teams in MLB, but they have played poorly over the last few games. I think their bats will wake up in this one and get to Adam Wainwright early. In Frankie Montas’ first start with New York, look for a big Yankees win.

Chicago White Sox ML vs. Rangers (-155)

This has been a rough season for Chicago to say the least. The White Sox were the World Series contenders prior to the season, and they’re now doing everything they can just to make the wild card. However, the Rangers have had their struggles as well. I expect the Lucas Giolito to pitch well and the White Sox win Sunday.

I honestly think the Mariners could go over this total themselves. Coming off a tough loss, I would expect their lineup to be at their best. I also think the Angels will get a few run off Marco Gonzales, so look for this to be a high-scoring contest.

