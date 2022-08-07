MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, August 7

Sunday’s main MLB slate gets started early as the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Baltimore Orioles will have first pitch at 1:35 p.m. ET. For DFS purposes, the main schedule for your lineups will start with that game and include seven other games culminating with the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Top Pitchers

Corbin Burnes, MIL vs. CIN ($10,300) — Burnes heads into Sunday’s game with an 8-5 record and a 1.49 ERA. He is tied for the second most strikeouts in the league with 166 and is facing Cincinnati for the first time this season. The Brew Crew dropped Saturday’s contest 7-5, but Burnes is their clear ace and always gives them an advantage on the mound. He is the most expensive pitcher in the day’s slate but comes with a plus matchup.

Aaron Nola, PHI vs. WSH ($10,000) — Nola is having a better season than his numbers suggest. He has a 7-8 record and a 3.25 ERA but is tied for the sixth-most strikeouts in the league and has the fifth-best WHIP. Nola will be facing Washington for the third time and so far has pitched 15.2 innings against them, giving up 11 hits and three earned runs while striking out 11.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. STL ($6,400) — No surprise here as Judge is the most expensive hitter on a daily basis for DFS. He is hitting .299 with 43 home runs, 93 RBIs and a 1.057 OPS. He and the New York Yankees will take on the veteran Adam Wainwright as he gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals. Judge is only 1-2 in his career against Wainwright but he has been arguably the best hitter in the league this year, so he’s a solid choice to anchor your lineup.

Kyle Schwarber, PHI vs. WSH ($6,200) — Schwarber is barely hitting over the Mendoza line but has the second-most home runs in the league with 34. He has at least one hit in six of his last 10 games and has the handedness matchup over the righty Cory Abbott who starts for the Washington Nationals. Schwarber hasn’t faced him before but is a decent option for your lineup if you don’t want to spend the extra $200 on Judge.

Value Pitcher

Bryse Wilson, PIT vs. BAL ($5,700) — When you are looking for a value arm for your lineup you are crossing your fingers and hoping for the best. The ‘sure, he’ll do’ mentality sees Wilson getting the starting nod for the Pirates against the Orioles. He enters Sunday with a 1-6 record and 6.20 ERA. Wilson has given up three earned runs or fewer in each of his last five starts. While that isn’t much to hang your hat on, it is an improvement for him which hopefully will be enough to see him have a relevant performance.

Value Hitter

Bobby Dalbec, BOS vs. KC ($3,200) — Dalbec is a strong bargain option Sunday. The corner infielder has good value as he has hit well against Kansas City Royals starter Brad Keller in his career. He heads into the game 4-5 with a triple against Keller. It isn’t the sexiest pick you will make for your lineup, but it should pay dividends Sunday.