Best MLB player prop bets to consider for August 7

There is a full slate of games on the baseball schedule for Sunday, August 7. The action gets started as the Houston Astros take on the Cleveland Guardians on Peacock starting at 12:05 p.m. ET. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball will feature a West coast battle as the San Diego Padres meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in an NL West clash. With every team in action, here are our best picks for player prop bets for Sunday, August 7.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, August 7

Corbin Burnes under 9.5 strikeouts (-160)

Burnes has been great for the Milwaukee Brewers this year and has a plus matchup against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Over his last six starts, he has at least 10 strikeouts three times. Cincinnati has struck out as a team only once in their last five games. The opposing pitcher has fanned fewer than six batters in four of their last five games. I like the under here.

Xander Bogaerts over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Bogaerts is hitting .312 this season with nine home runs and 47 RBI. He is coming off a game where he went 0-4 and is 4-13 in this series. Even so, he is 3-8 in his career against Kansas City Royals starter Brad Keller. Bogaerts should tally at least two bases on Sunday in a plus matchup to get off his skid.

Logan Webb to record a win (-110)

Webb and the San Francisco Giants take on the Oakland Athletics in their series finale on Sunday. The Giants have been bad in the second half of the season but have a plus matchup against the A’s. Webb will be making his 23rd start of the year and heads into this game with a 9-5 record and 3.20 ERA. He is 2-2 over his last five games and hasn’t faced Oakland yet this season. Webb should be able to shut down the A’s lineup and if he gets any form of run support, he should pick up the win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.