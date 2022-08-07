Pick on the Total for Sunday’s White Sox-Rangers

The Chicago White Sox entered the weekend having allowed three runs or fewer in each of their last seven games and hope Lucas Giolito can return to his All Star form on Sunday against the Texas Rangers.

Chicago White Sox (-155, 8.5) vs Texas Rangers

Giolito has allowed at least three runs in six of his last 10 starts, posting a 5.06 ERA with 3.5 walks and 1.6 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The White Sox have provided Giolito with at least five runs of support in eight of his last 12 appearances and team leads the league in road batting average at .268 entering Saturday.

The Rangers bullpen has a 5.23 ERA the past 30 days, which ranks 28th among the 30 MLB teams in that span and will look to Spencer Howard to lend length.

Howard has a 6.82 ERA with 2.9 home runs and 3.7 walks per nine innings allowed while never having pitched more than five innings in his career.

Both starters have had their issues this season and with the Rangers bullpen struggles, the season finale in Texas should involve plenty of scoring.

The Play: Rangers vs White Sox Over 8.5

