FedEx Cup Points Table: How many points do you get for winning a PGA TOUR event?

The PGA TOUR has one of the more complicated systems in sports to rank their players for everything from prize money to the champion of the year.

Most events fall under the auspices of being a regular tour stop, with 500 FedEx Cup points available for the winner. You’ll need to make the cut at any event to earn points, and while the cut line at these events is the best 65 players, ties are also included. That’s why the points chart below goes all the way down to 85: If you make the cut, you’re going to get something besides a few dollars in the Direct Deposit: You’re also guaranteed FedEx Cup points.

The winner number increases to 550 for the five “invitational” events, where your priority ranking as a TOUR member determines whether you’ll be able to participate. Those points are also increased down the board as well, but how the field is determined for these events might not be strictly the TOUR’s priority ranking system. Other paths such as being a past champion at some events, being a well-placed amateur, or other factors can go into who gets a spot.

Most of these events also limit the field: You’ll see as many as 156 players start a “regular” tour stop, but that number is usually less for the invitational events, which are:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Genesis Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Memorial

WGC Match Play Championships

The four majors as well as The Players Championship (the “major” that’s put on by the PGA TOUR annually near their headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida) will earn a victor 600 points, and are the five most valuable events each year.

The Masters

The PLAYERS Championship

PGA Championship

U.S. Open

The Open Championship

Finally there are the “cross-field” events or “limited-field” events, which normally take place while another big golf tournament his happening somewhere in the world. Since the strength of these fields is often less as the best players are competing at a major or somewhere else, the points on offer are less as well. But many offer the same reward all PGA TOUR winners receive, which is a full exemption for the rest of that season, as well as the next two seasons after the victory. These are classified as “additional events” by the TOUR.

Keep in mind these points are combined and shared based on ties as well. So if two players finish a regular tournament tied for second, they would split the points for both second and third place. So each player would receive 245 points (300 for second, 190 for third). This happens all the way down the chart as well.

Here is the complete list of how to score FedEx Cup points on the PGA TOUR: