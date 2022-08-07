NASCAR results: Who won the FireKeepers Casino 400 race? Who wrecked?

Stage 1, Final Update: Christopher Bell wins the first stage. He is followed by Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones for the top three.

Stage 1, Lap 25 Update: HUGE wreck on this lap as multiple cars are affected. Kyle Busch’s day is done, and Austin Cindric is also done after a very hard hit, t-boning the wall. The seven other drivers involved in some fashion were Aric Almirola, JJ Yeley, Harrison Burton, Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ty Gibbs. Burton, Yeley, Stenhouse Jr. and Almirola are also all out of the race.

Stage 1, Lap 20 Update: Due to the weather delay and the variance in expected track temperature, there is a competition caution for lap 20.

Update: The green flag has dropped at 4:34 p.m. ET, and Stage 1 of the race is underway.

Weather Update: The pre-race festivities will now begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The pre-race package is now scheduled for 4:05 PM ET.



: @USA_Network

Update: There is a weather delay as there was earlier rain, and they are drying off the track.

The Air Titans are out and track drying is underway at @MISpeedway!



Stay with us on @USA_Network for more updates from the Irish Hills!

NASCAR will run the 2022 FireKeepers 400 on Sunday, August 7. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Kevin Harvick was victorious at this event three years in a row between 2018 and 2020. Ryan Blaney ended the streak last year, winning in 2:48:27.

Chase Elliott entered the week as the favorite to win the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 race at +600, closely followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700) and Denny Hamlin (+750) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers aren’t ruling out a repeat victory for Blaney this year, with his odds installed at +1200. William Byron could be an interesting sleeper pick this year, having been so close to a victory last year and also at +1200 odds — one of just six racers to have multiple wins this season. Bubba Wallace picked up the pole position during qualifying and has +1000 odds to win.