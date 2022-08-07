NASCAR results: Who won the FireKeepers Casino 400 race? Who wrecked?

Stage 3 Final Update: Kevin Harvick wins the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400. Bubba Wallace started on the pole and came in second, while Denny Hamlin came in third but had that pit penalty.

Stage 3, Lap 44 Update: During that caution, Denny Hamlin is assessed a penalty for too many men as a crew member walked on pit road to catch a tire.

Stage 3, Lap 40 Update: Christopher Bell is into the wall hard from Ross Chastain as the caution comes out. Before you say anything, Chastain actually didn’t do anything wrong in this one.

Stage 2, Final Update: Denny Hamlin wins Stage 2. Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson follow him.

Stage 2, Lap 65 Update: Noah Gragson gets into the wall and breaks something in his car. They think it was the right rear toe link. Gragson spins but is able to recover. He can only drive diagonally at the moment, so we will see how long this has him out.

Stage 2, Lap 53 Update: Cole Custer had a left front tire explode and catch fire as the caution flag comes out. Custer is able to get out of his car and seems to avoid injury.

A problem on @ColeCuster's No. 41 car brings out the yellow.



Cole exited the vehicle and stepped over the pit wall. pic.twitter.com/JDl0EtBK8Z — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2022

Stage 2, Lap 49 Update: Ross Chastain got a tire violation for a tire that found its way back into the main lane of pit road during a pit stop even though there wasn’t traffic at the time.

Stage 1, Final Update: Christopher Bell wins the first stage. He is followed by Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones for the top three.

Stage 1, Lap 25 Update: HUGE wreck on this lap as multiple cars are affected. Kyle Busch’s day is done, and Austin Cindric is also done after a very hard hit, t-boning the wall. The seven other drivers involved in some fashion were Aric Almirola, JJ Yeley, Harrison Burton, Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ty Gibbs. Burton, Yeley, Stenhouse Jr. and Almirola are also all out of the race.

Stage 1, Lap 20 Update: Due to the weather delay and the variance in expected track temperature, there is a competition caution for lap 20.

Update: The green flag has dropped at 4:34 p.m. ET, and Stage 1 of the race is underway.

Weather Update: The pre-race festivities will now begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The pre-race package is now scheduled for 4:05 PM ET.



: @USA_Network https://t.co/gsOxCM6euO — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2022

Update: There is a weather delay as there was earlier rain, and they are drying off the track.

The Air Titans are out and track drying is underway at @MISpeedway!



Stay with us on @USA_Network for more updates from the Irish Hills! pic.twitter.com/OdOkGV0K3X — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2022

NASCAR will run the 2022 FireKeepers 400 on Sunday, August 7. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Kevin Harvick was victorious at this event three years in a row between 2018 and 2020. Ryan Blaney ended the streak last year, winning in 2:48:27.

Chase Elliott entered the week as the favorite to win the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 race at +600, closely followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700) and Denny Hamlin (+750) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers aren’t ruling out a repeat victory for Blaney this year, with his odds installed at +1200. William Byron could be an interesting sleeper pick this year, having been so close to a victory last year and also at +1200 odds — one of just six racers to have multiple wins this season. Bubba Wallace picked up the pole position during qualifying and has +1000 odds to win.