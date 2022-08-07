 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR results: Who won the FireKeepers Casino 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR ran the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, significant wrecks, and who won.

Updated
Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Dow MobilityScience Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Stage 3 Final Update: Kevin Harvick wins the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400. Bubba Wallace started on the pole and came in second, while Denny Hamlin came in third but had that pit penalty.

Stage 3, Lap 44 Update: During that caution, Denny Hamlin is assessed a penalty for too many men as a crew member walked on pit road to catch a tire.

Stage 3, Lap 40 Update: Christopher Bell is into the wall hard from Ross Chastain as the caution comes out. Before you say anything, Chastain actually didn’t do anything wrong in this one.

Stage 2, Final Update: Denny Hamlin wins Stage 2. Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson follow him.

Stage 2, Lap 65 Update: Noah Gragson gets into the wall and breaks something in his car. They think it was the right rear toe link. Gragson spins but is able to recover. He can only drive diagonally at the moment, so we will see how long this has him out.

Stage 2, Lap 53 Update: Cole Custer had a left front tire explode and catch fire as the caution flag comes out. Custer is able to get out of his car and seems to avoid injury.

Stage 2, Lap 49 Update: Ross Chastain got a tire violation for a tire that found its way back into the main lane of pit road during a pit stop even though there wasn’t traffic at the time.

Stage 1, Final Update: Christopher Bell wins the first stage. He is followed by Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones for the top three.

Stage 1, Lap 25 Update: HUGE wreck on this lap as multiple cars are affected. Kyle Busch’s day is done, and Austin Cindric is also done after a very hard hit, t-boning the wall. The seven other drivers involved in some fashion were Aric Almirola, JJ Yeley, Harrison Burton, Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ty Gibbs. Burton, Yeley, Stenhouse Jr. and Almirola are also all out of the race.

Stage 1, Lap 20 Update: Due to the weather delay and the variance in expected track temperature, there is a competition caution for lap 20.

Update: The green flag has dropped at 4:34 p.m. ET, and Stage 1 of the race is underway.

Weather Update: The pre-race festivities will now begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Update: There is a weather delay as there was earlier rain, and they are drying off the track.

NASCAR will run the 2022 FireKeepers 400 on Sunday, August 7. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Kevin Harvick was victorious at this event three years in a row between 2018 and 2020. Ryan Blaney ended the streak last year, winning in 2:48:27.

Chase Elliott entered the week as the favorite to win the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 race at +600, closely followed by Kyle Busch (+650), Kyle Larson (+700) and Denny Hamlin (+750) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Oddsmakers aren’t ruling out a repeat victory for Blaney this year, with his odds installed at +1200. William Byron could be an interesting sleeper pick this year, having been so close to a victory last year and also at +1200 odds — one of just six racers to have multiple wins this season. Bubba Wallace picked up the pole position during qualifying and has +1000 odds to win.

2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Bubba Wallace 23
2 Christopher Bell 20
3 Kyle Busch 18
4 Joey Logano 22
5 Austin Cindric 2
6 Tyler Reddick 8
7 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
8 Kyle Larson 5
9 Denny Hamlin 11
10 Erik Jones 43
11 Ty Gibbs 45
12 Noah Gragson 16
13 Chase Elliott 9
14 Michael McDowell 34
15 Daniel Suarez 99
16 Kevin Harvick 4
17 Cole Custer 41
18 Aric Almirola 10
19 Chris Buescher 17
20 William Byron 24
21 Justin Haley 31
22 Ross Chastain 1
23 Chase Briscoe 14
24 Ryan Blaney 12
25 Ty Dillon 42
26 Austin Dillon 3
27 Harrison Burton 21
28 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
29 J.J. Yeley 15
30 Alex Bowman 48
31 Austin Hill 33
32 Corey LaJoie 7
33 Brad Keselowski 6
34 Cody Ware 51
35 Josh Bilicki 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Todd Gilliland 38

