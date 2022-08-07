Timo Werner set to return to RB Leipzig

Chelsea is sending striker Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig on a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Blues were reportedly looking into a loan and buy option deal but have decided to go this route instead.

Timo Werner deal will be completed on Monday. RB Leipzig and Chelsea have full agreement, permanent deal confirmed as revealed yesterday - no loan with buy option.



All parties will prepare documents in order to sign the agreement next week.

Werner never quite clicked at Chelsea, where he finished with 23 goals in 89 appearances across all competitions. He was a star at RB Leipzig prior to arriving in the Premier League. In four seasons with the club, Werner tallied 95 goals in 159 appearances across all competitions. It was his 34-goal campaign in 2019-20 which ultimately prompted Chelsea to activate his release clause for £47.5 million.

It’s been a rough summer transfer window for Chelsea, with both Romelu Lukaku and Werner going out after failing to make an impact with the club. The Blues haven’t been able to land their top targets either, so we’ll see if they make any other additions as the window starts to wind down.