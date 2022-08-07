 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of players in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

Here’s the 125 players that will compete for prize money until the PGA TOUR Championship at East Lake in Atlanta from August 25-28.

By Collin Sherwin
Scottie Scheffler of The United States plays his second shot on the second hole during the final round of The 150th Open on The Old Course at St Andrews on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived, and with the LIV Tour still a factor, the list of those that have made the field is a bit different than before.

As in previous seasons, only the Top 125 on TOUR will qualify for the playoffs, with the threshold being at least XXX points scored during the regular season. After each week of the Playoffs, the field is thinned until the final 30 players make it to East Lake to determine the TOUR Champion, where $18,000,000 is given to the winner.

125 players: FedEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN: August 11-14

70 players: BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, DE: August 18-21

30 players: PGA TOUR Championship: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA: August 25-28

For the first two Playoff events, points are quadrupled from what they are during the regular season. So even if you’re the 125th-ranked golfer when the FedEx St. Jude Classic begins, a strong finish will ensure you make it to Delaware for the BMW Championship.

For the TOUR Championship, instead of points players start with additional strokes based on their performance leading into the final event of the year. The following is the list of strokes added for players based on their season-long and Playoffs performance.

1st place -10
2nd place -8
3rd place -7
4th place -6
5th place -5
6-10th place -4
11-15th place -3
16-20th place -2
21-25th place -1
26-30th place Even par

A total of $75,000,000 in both cash and deferred dollars is available to the Top 150 players, with the best 25 that fail to qualify for the Playoffs receiving $85,000 each.

The following players would have been eligible for the Playoffs, but have been suspended by the PGA TOUR for their participation in the LIV Tour. This does not include players that have resigned their membership such as Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and others.

Talor Gooch, 1,302 points
Jason Kokrak, 801 points
Matt Jones, 653 points
Hudson Swafford, 640 points
Matthew Wolff, 572 points
Abraham Ancer, 510 points
Carlos Ortiz, 414 points
Brooks Koepka, 412 points
Charles Howell III, 400 points

An antitrust suit that has been filed, and a temporary restraining order has been sought by Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford so they can compete in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The results of that should be known this week.

This is the complete list of 125 players that have qualified for the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs:

2022 FedEx Cup Points Rankings After Wyndham Championship

FedEx Cup Place Player Total Points

1 Scottie Scheffler 3,555.98
2 Cameron Smith 2,335.00
3 Sam Burns 2,275.01
4 Xander Schauffele 2,153.34
5 Patrick Cantlay 2,108.15
6 Rory McIlroy 2,103.88
7 Tony Finau 1,912.13
8 Justin Thomas 1,783.06
9 Cameron Young 1,773.67
10 Sungjae Im 1,487.50
11 Hideki Matsuyama 1,697.24
12 Will Zalatoris 1,641.85
13 Max Homa 1,625.29
14 Matt Fitzpatrick 1,595.94
15 Jordan Spieth 1,574.23
16 Jon Rahm 1,449.23
17 Tom Hoge 1,424.42
18 Billy Horschel 1,376.66
19 Viktor Hovland 1,313.89
20 Joaquin Niemann 1,227.54
21 J.T. Poston 1,107.79
22 Collin Morikawa 1,088.94
23 Davis Riley 992.815
24 Seamus Power 990.479
25 J.J. Spaun 985.084
26 Cameron Tringale 956.873
27 Aaron Wise 899.579
28 Shane Lowry 939.977
29 Luke List 937.82
30 Corey Conners 898.053
31 Maverick McNealy 935.57
32 Russell Henley 834.409
33 Keegan Bradley 924.949
34 Joohyung Kim 917
35 Sepp Straka 909.303
36 Kevin Kisner 906.236
37 Keith Mitchell 882.62
38 Mito Pereira 888.155
39 Sahith Theegala 886.087
40 K.H. Lee 848.699
41 Scott Stallings 799.655
42 Denny McCarthy 842.178
43 Kurt Kitayama 838.627
44 Lucas Herbert 796.457
45 Sebastián Muñoz 794.608
46 Mackenzie Hughes 782.679
47 Tommy Fleetwood 766.407
48 Si Woo Kim 750.729
49 Tyrrell Hatton 673.883
50 Adam Hadwin 720.713
51 Chez Reavie 706.528
52 Chris Kirk 706.519
53 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 689.567
54 Matt Kuchar 695.997
55 Brian Harman 690.961
56 Emiliano Grillo 691.242
57 Brendan Steele 688.734
58 Harold Varner III 682.077
59 Alex Noren 681.096
60 Taylor Pendrith 611.028
61 Alex Smalley 605.54
62 Marc Leishman 656.356
63 Anirban Lahiri 567.125
64 Troy Merritt 638.559
65 Taylor Moore 523.023
66 Cam Davis 614.099
67 John Huh 366.949
68 Brendon Todd 577.086
69 Lanto Griffin 592.114
70 Trey Mullinax 589.859
71 Brandon Wu 511.079
72 Matthew NeSmith 560.946
73 Gary Woodland 573.366
74 Beau Hossler 571.657
75 Chad Ramey 567.789
76 Adam Long 563.622
77 Adam Scott 548.256
78 Daniel Berger 528.939
79 Wyndham Clark 527.197
80 Joel Dahmen 522.394
81 Patrick Rodgers 501.586
82 Russell Knox 475.844
83 Kevin Streelman 509.064
84 Mark Hubbard 503.607
85 David Lipsky 477.983
86 Peter Malnati 474.102
87 Andrew Putnam 471.604
88 Aaron Rai 488.575
89 Danny Lee 490.481
90 Adam Svensson 481.16
91 Stephan Jaeger 427.886
92 C.T. Pan 472.605
93 Adam Schenk 460.953
94 Justin Rose 452.275
95 Hayden Buckley 455.782
96 Vince Whaley 438.098
97 Jhonattan Vegas 427.643
98 Nate Lashley 426.516
99 Lee Hodges 415.768
100 Martin Laird 412.153
101 Sam Ryder 407.583
102 Scott Piercy 383.751
103 Michael Thompson 406.278
104 Callum Tarren 378.406
105 Max McGreevy 304.357
106 Chesson Hadley 328.776
107 Dylan Frittelli 400.679
108 James Hahn 391.067
109 Greyson Sigg 396.81
110 Ryan Palmer 391.192
111 Nick Watney 387.434
112 Robert Streb 370.3
113 Jason Day 384.805
114 Doug Ghim 384.687
115 Stewart Cink 349.547
116 Kevin Tway 334.775
117 Ryan Brehm 359.199
118 Tyler Duncan 354.934
119 Matthias Schwab 352.546
120 Patton Kizzire 350.841
121 Lucas Glover 343.238
122 Webb Simpson 346.19
123 Nick Taylor 331.698
124 Kramer Hickok 325.334
125 Rickie Fowler 323.797

