Full list of players in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived, and with the LIV Tour still a factor, the list of those that have made the field is a bit different than before.

As in previous seasons, only the Top 125 on TOUR will qualify for the playoffs, with the threshold being at least XXX points scored during the regular season. After each week of the Playoffs, the field is thinned until the final 30 players make it to East Lake to determine the TOUR Champion, where $18,000,000 is given to the winner.

125 players: FedEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN: August 11-14

70 players: BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, DE: August 18-21

30 players: PGA TOUR Championship: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA: August 25-28

For the first two Playoff events, points are quadrupled from what they are during the regular season. So even if you’re the 125th-ranked golfer when the FedEx St. Jude Classic begins, a strong finish will ensure you make it to Delaware for the BMW Championship.

For the TOUR Championship, instead of points players start with additional strokes based on their performance leading into the final event of the year. The following is the list of strokes added for players based on their season-long and Playoffs performance.

1st place -10

2nd place -8

3rd place -7

4th place -6

5th place -5

6-10th place -4

11-15th place -3

16-20th place -2

21-25th place -1

26-30th place Even par

A total of $75,000,000 in both cash and deferred dollars is available to the Top 150 players, with the best 25 that fail to qualify for the Playoffs receiving $85,000 each.

The following players would have been eligible for the Playoffs, but have been suspended by the PGA TOUR for their participation in the LIV Tour. This does not include players that have resigned their membership such as Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and others.

Talor Gooch, 1,302 points

Jason Kokrak, 801 points

Matt Jones, 653 points

Hudson Swafford, 640 points

Matthew Wolff, 572 points

Abraham Ancer, 510 points

Carlos Ortiz, 414 points

Brooks Koepka, 412 points

Charles Howell III, 400 points

An antitrust suit that has been filed, and a temporary restraining order has been sought by Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford so they can compete in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. The results of that should be known this week.

This is the complete list of 125 players that have qualified for the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: