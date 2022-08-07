Joohyung Kim wins the 2022 Wyndham Championship, becomes PGA TOUR member

With a blistering 27 on the front side on Sunday, South Korea’s Joohyung Kim won the 2022 Wyndham Championship by five shots with a tournament score of -20 on Sunday. It’s the first PGA TOUR victory of his career, and he will be added to the TOUR full-time, as well as now a part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs beginning next week in Memphis at the St. Jude Classic.

Kim turned in one of the best golf rounds the TOUR has seen recently. He shot a 27 on the front-nine on Sunday, tying the second-lowest nine-hole score in PGA TOUR history. It was the first 27 on a TOUR event front-nine since Dustin Johnson achieved the feat at the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He finished on Sunday with a gaudy 61 for the low round on the day.

He will be exempt through the end of the 2024, and gets added to the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs in 34th place. Kim had 417 Cup points prior to this tournament and earns 500 for this weekend’s victory.

Kim is the second-youngest winner on the PGA TOUR since World War II, and is the first player born in the 2000s to win on TOUR. With the victory, he finishes the TOUR regular season in 34th place on the points list. The 20-year-old is also part of the Asian Tour and the Korean Tour.